Arsenal officials give island updates in State of the Arsenal Address

The Rock Island Arsenal is looking towards the future. Leaders gave a State of the Arsenal Address Friday night at the iWireless Center. Senior Commander Edward Daly, along with other senior leaders, gathered to show the importance of their island to the Quad City community.

They gave a couple updates on major areas of the island including the future of the golf course. Last year, the course lost over $100,000. Officials say the course is not going anywhere.

The revitalization of the museum was also discussed as a project they look forward to working on in the future.

"What we want to keep, you know, what's on exhibit right now, especially those macro/micro-artifacts that were manufactured here at the Arsenal will stay. We get a vote on that," said Maj. Gen. Edward Daly.

There will also be over 70 new homes added to the island within the next year. Officials say they hope to have families moved in by October.

