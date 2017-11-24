Art Galleries stay competitive for Black Friday shopping

Shoppers everywhere are taking full advantage of those holiday deals, even art galleries are trying to stay in the loop.

The Bucktown Center of Art, which is home to hundreds of paintings, sculptures, and artifacts is staying competitive through social media, word of mouth and hosting art shows, for the public. Which managers say works well for them.

The Bucktown manager, Tony Seabolt, says skies the limit when it comes to selling art, especially on Black Friday, because they showcase local artists right here in the Quad Cities. He says shoppers are always looking for something unique and personable and shopping local is the way to do it.

"Here all that money you buy that piece of art they buy food for their family and they pay taxes to support the local community, os that whole movement is growing and that's what we're trying to build," Seabolt said.

That's incredibly important to local artists like Marilyn Davis, she's created hundreds of artifacts for the QC for decades.

"If you shop at a gallery you're buying something that was actually made by a human being," said Davis."If you go to Walmart you can buy 300 of the same exact object, if you come here and it's one of a kind, so that makes a big difference in shopping."

But even with local support, Bucktown managers say they can't focus too much on competing with big stores, their focus is staying connected.

"If I start worrying about them, I'm done they've got money, they can do whatever they want, we're just trying to work off of our talents and get to know the community," said Seabolt.

