Art Tate says "I'm still at risk"

The Davenport School District's academic year is officially underway, but the fate of Superintendent Dr. Art Tate has still not been decided.

Last December, Dr. Tate had to defend his spending of $175 more per student than legally allowed. But ultimately a state ethics complaint was filed against the Superintendent.

"Where we are right now is there is a complaint against me with the educational examiners. They are the ones that give and take certification," said Dr. Tate. "There has been an investigation and it just takes a long time."

It's approaching a year since the complaint was filed, but still Dr. Tate holds his position going into the 2017-2018. Despite this, the Superintendent told TV-6 the state still has him on their radar.

"..it has not been forgotten by the state. I'm still and risk, and we're just going to have to see where that goes."

Despite the ongoing complaint process, the Superintendent is staying positive about the school year and also the battle for equal funding.

"It will affect favorably every district in the state," said Dr. Tate. "So I'm not sure where we'll go. I'll look with interest. Again, there's not a lot of funding to support that, but my hope would be they would pass a bill and find in the future a way to fund it. I want them to put a stake in the ground and say philosophically equality is what we should do."

Dr. Tate was quick to add he doesn't regret any of his decisions that led to the formal complaint.

"It was the right thing to do. Someone had to stand up and say our students are worth fighting for," said Dr. Tate.

