Article of impeachment introduced against Trump in House

Rep. Brad Sherman of California on Wednesday introduced an article of impeachment against President Trump.

“We now begin the effort to force the House Judiciary Committee to hold hearings on Obstruction of Justice and Russian interference in our election,” Sherman, a Democrat, said in a statement published online.

A majority vote in the House is required to impeach a president, and this is seen as unlikely now as the House is controlled by Republicans with a 24-seat advantage.

However, Sherman says in his statement that if Trump’s “impulsive incompetency continues” then Republicans may join the impeachment effort “many, many months from now.”

Rep. Al Green, a Democrat from Texas, is joining Sherman in introducing the impeachment article.

The move comes a day after Trump's son, Donald Jr., released emails showing he met with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign to obtain information to use against then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.