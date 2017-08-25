Artist working to send Rosa Parks house back to US

The house of civil rights icon Rosa Parks has been standing in the German capital for less than a year, but now the artist who saved it from destruction in Detroit says it's time for the house to return to the US.

American artist Ryan Mendoza says with the growing call to remove Confederate monuments in the United States and the outbreak of racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, the country needs more monuments to the civil rights movement.

"We are sort of forcing this monument on the United States. But in light of what's happening with the large number of statues that are being taken down, it's evident that America doesn't have enough monuments to the civil rights movement," said Mendoza.

Parks' niece, Rhea McCauley, who worked with Mendoza to save the home from demolition, says she would now also like to see it return to the US.

In 2016 Mendoza and others disassembled Parks' home, shipped it across the Atlantic, and rebuilt it in Berlin.

There's no timeline yet on when the tiny home may be brought back. Mendoza says a foundation has offered to help pay the costs of moving Parks' house back to the US, and he's been in talks with museums and a university about putting it on display.