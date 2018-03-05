As Davenport schools consider consolidation, Hamilton Elementary weighs in

Monday night, Davenport Community School District is discussing the Five Year Budget Reduction Plan. Part of that plan includes Vision 2020, where the district is considering closing Monroe Elementary and moving students into Smart Intermediate. Seventh and 8th graders at Smart Intermediate would go to Williams, Sudlow or Walcott, if passed.

MGN Online

Three years ago, the Moline – Coal Valley School District went through similar issues while re-drawing their boundaries. Then, several students from Moline schools moved into the newly constructed Hamilton Elementary building. Hamilton Principal Todd Williams says while nerves were high beforehand, he believes all the kinks have been worked out.

“They had to come from a little bit further from what they were used to and we don't have busing in Moline, so that meant some logistics but we worked with Metro link busing to provide a couple school routes.”

As Davenport considers consolidation, Principal Williams has some advice.

“Be open to the idea that people will be nervous. It's different, it's change, and whenever you enact change in any environment there's a little bit of apprehension. So you have to give it time.”

