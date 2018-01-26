As Sam's Club in Moline closes, a Sterilite plant in under construction

Sam's Club in Moline closed its doors today as employees said their final goodbyes.

"So, it's sad to say goodbye to my friends and the management team here and one of the best bosses you could have in the world," said Lynn Ardnt, a former employee.

It was an emotional day for many of the 155 employees. Ardnt said she came to join everyone as they gathered together to do the last Sam's Club cheer.

"It's been heartbreaking. I was here when it first opened -- even before we opened," she said.

Ashley Pakula, another former employee, said it was a sad day.

"We hugged everybody, said our goodbyes, and it's just really sad. I didn't want to leave. None of us really want to leave at all," said Pakula.

The Sam's Club in Davenport will remain open.

As Sam's Club in Moline closed its doors, a new Sterilite plant is under construction in Davenport. The Mayor of Eldridge said this is a great opportunity for the QCA.

"Well, we can always use more jobs closer to home, no doubt. We have a lot of people that work here, but many of them travel to various places around the Quad Cities," said Mayor Marty O'Boyle.

Sterilite says it will create about 500 jobs. Mayor O'Boyle said Eldridge residents would certainly be interested. He said it could also benefit local businesses.

"It's going to provide some additional economic benefit for convenience stores and restaurants," he said.

Sterilite says it will be a two-million-square-foot facility located near Northwest Boulevard and I-80 and is expected to be finished by late summer.

Sterilite is hiring right now. You can see available positions at: http://www.sterilite.com/Davenport-IA-Plant.html

