UPDATE: President says summit with North Korea may be delayed

12:20 p.m.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has opened talks with President Donald Trump on the U.S.-North Korea summit, saying the "fate and the future" of the Korean Peninsula hinges on it.

Trump welcomed Moon to the White House on Tuesday as they seek to coordinate strategy for Trump's upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump says he and Moon will be discussing the planned summit in Singapore.

Moon says they are "one step closer" to the dream of a denuclearized Korean Peninsula.

Moon says he believes Kim is "serious" about the talks. He says North Korea has a chance to be a great country, and he is urging Kim to "seize this opportunity."

10:45 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence says no concessions have been given or offered to North Korea in the run-up to a June summit between the U.S. and Kim Jong Un.

Pence tells Fox News Radio on Tuesday that the U.S. remains open to the summit between President Donald Trump and Kim. Pence notes that the invitation to meet originated with Kim.

The meeting is scheduled for June 12 in Singapore, but Kim recently balked in the face of U.S. demands that he give up North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

Pence says planning continues for the historic summit.

Trump and Pence are meeting later Tuesday at the White House with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

10:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is still weeks away, but a colorful commemorative coin of the two leaders is ready to go.

The red-white-and-blue coin shows the two men in profile set against their countries' flags. Printed along the edges are their names and countries, with the words "Peace Talks" written at the top.

The coin was issued by the White House Communications Agency, a military command responsible for the president's global communications needs.

White House spokesman Raj Shah says the White House did "not have any input into the design and manufacture of the coin." He says the agency has ordered souvenir travel coins since 2003, adding that the coins are ordered after a trip has been announced.

Midnight

President Donald Trump's summit with North Korea is drawing near, and there is growing anxiety among Trump and his allies over how he can score a victory on the world stage.

Trump has struggled to define his objectives for the historic sit-down scheduled for June 12 in Singapore. On Tuesday, he's set to meet at the White House with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to prepare for the summit.

Senior administration officials say Trump has been focused on the summit's pageantry. Three people with knowledge of the effort tell The Associated Press that the president hasn't been deeply engaged in briefing materials on North Korea's nuclear program. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

North Korean media stepped up their rhetorical attacks on South Korea and joint military exercises with the United States, warning Tuesday that a budding detente could be in danger.

State media unleashed three strongly worded commentaries slamming Seoul and Washington for the maneuvers and demanding Seoul take action against defectors it claimed were sending anti-North Korea propaganda leaflets across the border.

The official media had until recently taken a relatively subdued tone amid the North's diplomatic overtures to its neighbors, including a summit with South Korea's president last month and plans for leader Kim Jong Un to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12.

That first changed last week, when it lashed out against the maneuvers, cut high-level contacts with Seoul and threatened to "reconsider" the Trump summit.

One of the reports on Tuesday, which came as North Korea allowed an airplane full of foreign journalists into the country to cover the dismantling of its nuclear test site this week, accused Seoul of teaming up with Washington for military drills intended as a show of force and as a "war drill" against it.

It's not unusual for North Korea's official media to turn to hyperbole to make a point and the rhetorical barrage coincides with a visit to Washington by South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Strongly worded messages don't necessarily mean it is backing away from diplomatic negotiations.

But the North's abrupt sharpening of its words has raised concerns the Trump summit may prove to be a bumpy one — or that it could even be in jeopardy. Trump has suggested he is willing to walk away if Kim isn't willing to have a fruitful meeting and it appears both sides have agendas that remain far apart from each other.

There has been no indication that North Korea will cancel plans to dismantle the test site, an important gesture of goodwill. The North has also not suggested it will go back on its promise to halt underground testing and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

But it did ban South Korean journalists from the trip to the nuclear site. And the language Tuesday offered a veiled threat that talks could be harmed.

"Dialogue and saber-rattling can never go together," said the commentary published in Minju Joson, one of the country's four main daily newspapers.

"There are some arguments describing the improvement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula as 'result of hard-line diplomacy' of the U.S. and 'result of sustained pressure,'" said another, by the official KCNA news agency. "It seriously chills the atmosphere of the DPRK-U.S. dialogue and is of no help to the development of the situation."

DPRK is short for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.

Yet another article lashed out at South Korean authorities for allowing defectors to send anti-North Korea leaflets across their border.

It noted that the two leaders agreed at their summit in the Demilitarized Zone last month not to conduct hostile acts against each other and said the authorities have an obligation under that agreement to block such actions, even by private citizens.

"If the North-South relations face a grave difficulty again owing to the provocation of human scum, the blame for it will be entirely on the South Korean authorities," the report said. "They must know what price they will be made to pay."