Patients at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital had a surprise visitor recently.

On Monday, the hospital posted photos of Ashton Kutcher visiting with patients on a recent trip back to Iowa.

Kutcher was born in Cedar Rapids in 1978 and attended Washington High School for his freshman year, before his family moved to Homestead in the Amana Colonies. He then attended Clear Creek Amana High School, where he appeared in school plays.