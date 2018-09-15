Assistance to Firefighters Grant gives $612,000 for Davenport Fire Department

U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant is giving $612,000 for the Davenport Fire Department to use toward replacing equipment near the end of its useful life.

The Davenport Fire Department will use these funds to purchase self-contained breathing apparatus units.

The AFG program allows our first responders to purchase firefighting equipment, implement wellness programs that focus on health, and improve facilities. Funds can be used for a myriad of needs, including new protective equipment, health and safety modifications to stations and training for emergency personnel.