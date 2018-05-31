DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) No. 5 Assumption boys soccer fell to No. 4 Gilbert in double overtime on Thursday, 1-0, in a class 1A state quarterfinal from Des Moines.
Jack Gustafson scored in the 92nd minute to give the Tigers the victory.
The Knights end their season with a 12-9 record and at the state tournament for the second-straight year.
Assumption falls in 1A state quarterfinal to Gilbert, 1-0
By KWQC Sports Staff |
Posted: Thu 4:53 PM, May 31, 2018
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) No. 5 Assumption boys soccer fell to No. 4 Gilbert in double overtime on Thursday, 1-0, in a class 1A state quarterfinal from Des Moines.