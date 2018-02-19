They look at life from the sunny side of the street. Taking action when their lives were at the crossroads, Art and Linda Snyder say it’s a leap of faith. The owners of a business in DeWitt are a delightful couple.

Buying a former café in town was not on their radar. However, with some divine inspiration, the couple bought, renovated, and converted it into the Crossroads Inspired Living and Garden Café.

The renovation took months. The couple spent a considerable amount of money to make the place a showcase in downtown DeWitt. The top floor is a gift shop. Inspiration is the theme running throughout the store.

Linda says she needed much inspiration when her health took a turn for the worse years ago. She received encouragement from other folks and the shop is the Snyder’s way of giving back.

The business is at the crossroads of Highways 30 and 61 in Clinton County. Downstairs is a lovely café. Fine dining in a quiet and cozy Atmosphere. The place where people gather.

The couple opened the business almost seven years ago. They did not take out a loan. Instead, paying for it themselves. The business is operating in the black. It’s a staple in DeWitt’s downtown.

A boost for a small town’s economy. People from forty nine states have visited, along with customers from other countries. Meeting at the Crossroads.

