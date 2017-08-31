'At a loss,' Dubuque native rebuilds after home is flooded in Houston

Dubuque native Christie Cornelius says she's "at a loss" as she begins to pick up her home after it flooded in Houston.

A look at Christie Cornelis's yard in Houston, Texas.

Cornelius says she lives near Cypress Creek, which began to overflow and flood her neighborhood Sunday evening into Monday morning.

That morning, the neighborhood was three feet underwater. Her house had almost a foot of water.

She says crews rescued her, her partner and their eight pets Monday morning.

She took refuge in her veterinary clinic, which was dry and still had electricity.

She finally made it back to her home on Thursday to assess the damage.

She said, "I was just speechless, and the smell in here is just overwhelming and it's just really sad to see everything in the condition that it is in after you've you know spent so much time building it."

"We lost probably about 90% of everything in the house," she added.

But she's trying to remain positive.

"Obviously there are a lot of folks much less fortunate than us who don't even have a home to go to you know we at least have a structure we can rebuild," she said.

She says the amount of people who have reached out to her is uplifting.

"My family is still in Dubuque right now, I have a lot of friends that are still there and we've heard from everybody, and so the outpouring of support even if it's emotional has been really heart-warming and we're really appreciative of all the support everywhere," Cornelius said.

While Cornelius has been dealing with her own home flooding, she found time to donate pet medical supplies and food to the George R Brown Convention Center where people and pets are taking shelter.

Her clinic, Last Wishes, donated all of the supplies.

Cornelius says her staff is working to provide medical care to elderly pets in the area.