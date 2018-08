At least 12 people died and 30 more were injured after the bus they were traveling on crashed and overturned in Azuay, Ecuador Sunday after leaving a local soccer match.

The bus was loaded with fans from Ecuadorian Football Team Barcelona SC as they traveled home from Cuenca after a match against Deportivo Cuenca.

The cause of the accident was still unclear, according to local media.

The bus crashed on the Cuenca-Molleturo highway on its way to Guayaquil, local media reported.