At least 18 horses die in Illinois barn fire

A barn fire in Kendall County left at least 18 horses dead.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the fire near Plainfield - about 38 miles southwest of Chicago - happened at about 1 a.m. Wednesday. Deputy Fire Chief John Stratton of the Plainfield Fire Protection District says that when firefighters arrived, they saw people trying to save horses from the burning barn. He says they were able to rescue about 12 of the approximately 30 horses from the barn.

About 70 firefighters from the Plainfield district and other firefighters helped battle the blaze. Two people who are believed to be the owners of the horses suffered minor injuries.

Stratton says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.