At least 2 injured by fireworks in the QCA

Eleanor Roosevelt said, "With freedom comes great responsibility." That is proving true with Iowa's new freedom to shoot off fireworks.

As KWQC recently reported, the number of complaints about people shooting off those fireworks at all hours of the day and night has gone up. And all that firework activity has seen injuries too.

Senior Communications Specialist, Craig Cooper, with Genesis Hospitals, says there have already been two fireworks-related injuries this month. One person was treated and released, but the other person suffered serious injuries.

There is an actual code for fireworks injuries in the ICD-10. In fact, there are codes for just about everything. From shark bites to Orca attacks. Here's a link to popular Fourth of July ICD-10 codes. It contains everything from getting burned while working the grill, to choking on a watermelon seed, to fireworks injuries.