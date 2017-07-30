At least 6 injured after vehicle crashes into Los Angeles crowd

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirms at least six people are injured after a car ran into a crowd Sunday afternoon.

LAFD says it happened around 3:47 p.m. local time in the 5000 block of West Pico Blvd.

Aerial video shows a white van on the sidewalk outside a corner building in the Mid-Wilshire Neighborhood of Central L.A.

An LAFD spokesperson says four people were taken to the hospital, two others were treated on scene.

It is not clear if the crash was intentional. NBC LA reports that the driver stayed on scene after the incident.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.