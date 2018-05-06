At least five dead after crash on I-80 in Nebraska

At least five people died in three crashes close together on Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol closed 13 miles of eastbound I-80 near Milford, Nebraska, for several hours after the crashes on Sunday morning.

One semitrailer truck caught fire, and the Nebraska State Patrol helicopter landed on the interstate to assist.

Seward County Sheriff Joe Yocum says the first crash happened after a westbound vehicle crossed the median and struck an eastbound vehicle.

Four people in the westbound vehicle died, and the driver of the eastbound vehicle was taken to the hospital.

One other person died in one of the subsequent crashes that followed the initial one.

According to Nebraska State Patrol, the crash at mile marker 378, one person was killed in a four vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 80 near Seward.

Abdiaziz Jama, 33, of Columbus, Ohio was killed in the crash, when the semi he was driving failed to slow down and rear ended another semi, causing a chain reaction that included a third semi and a 2013 Dodge Ram truck.

The crash occurred near mile marker 378 at approximately 10 a.m. Jama's passenger, Mohamed Apdullahi, 30, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their semi also caught fire as a result of the crash. Investigations believe Jama may have been texting at the time of the crash.

The Nebraska State Patrol, the crash at mile marker 367 happened at approximately 11:35 a.m. when an Chevrolet SUV failed to observe that traffic had slowed and rear ended a semi. The lone occupant of the SUV, Jeffrey Eymann, 68, of Grand Island was transported to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The semi driver was uninjured.