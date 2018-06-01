Attempted burglar caught on camera, East Moline police hoping to ID man

Police in East Moline are looking to speak with a man they say tried to steal from a car wash.

On Tuesday, May 29, a dark colored Chevrolet HHR with the license plate covered entered a bay at the Waterworks Carwash on the Avenue of the Cities. The driver, which looks like a white male who was wearing a hat, a Walmart vest with a name tag and shorts exited the vehicle. There was another passenger in the car.

The driver got a drill from the back of the vehicle, removed the cover of the safe and failed to open it up with the drill.

If you know who this is, call the tip line at 309-762-9500. You could earn a cash reward.