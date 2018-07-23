Attorney General's office says check out social media campaigns for tornado relief

The devastating tornado that tore through Marshalltown last week is prompting many people to look for ways to help. And the Iowa Attorney General’s office is offering some donation advice. Give generously, but give wisely.

There are established charities like Red Cross and Salvation Army on the ground in Marshalltown with all donations directed to tornado relief helping those in need in the impacted cities.

But a number of individuals have turned to crowdfunding sources like Go Fund Me. And the Attorney General’s advice: check it out to avoid someone running a scam.

Chris Adair has a personal connection to Marshalltown. He grew up there. So when he wanted to help, he launched a Go Fund Me page called Marshalltown, Iowa Tornado Relief.

In the first day, he raised $600 of a $10,000 goal.

Adair says he can reach more people by using something like Go Fund Me rather than just asking friends and family to contribute to an existing charity.

And if people ask him to prove the money is going to the right people, here’s what he plans to do.

“One thing that I am going to do to insure people are comfortable with where the money is going is, I will actually be posting the amount going into my bank account along with a check to MICA (Mid-Iowa Community Action) that I will present to them personally."

Adair says he’s raising money on behalf of Mid-Iowa Community Action because it is a nonprofit working with lower-income families impacted by tornado damage. He has contacted that organization and will turn over all the money raised minus the 2.9% collection fee imposed by Go Fund Me.

Many groups like the Red Cross and Salvation Army prefer direct donations but recognize many more people will see a social media campaign like Go Fund Me.

The Iowa Attorney General’s office says the best advice is to treat a crowdfunding campaign like a donation jar next to a cash register at a store. Make sure you understand the person or organization behind it and exactly how your donation will be used.