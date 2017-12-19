Audit: More than $20,000 in Maquoketa FFA fundraiser proceeds missing

A special state audit report says more than $20,000 in revenue from fruit sale fundraisers either wasn't collected or deposited for an FFA program in eastern Iowa.

The report from the Iowa auditor's office says the audit covered July 1, 2011, through June 30 this year. The money raised each year helps cover Maquoketa district FFA travel and rooming costs for conventions. Students start selling the fruit in November and it's delivered before winter break.

The report says auditors determined that deposits varied greatly from estimated sales. For example, in 2014 the actual deposit was nearly $7,000 less than anticipated.

Jackson County Attorney Sara Davenport said Tuesday that she hadn't yet seen the audit report and said her office hadn't been contacted by law enforcement regarding the findings.