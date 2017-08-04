August 4: National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day and International Beer Day

Beer and cookies: not usually a combination most people thinks pairs well, but on August 4, 2017, they're both giving everyone something to celebrate.

August 4 is always National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, and we have Toll House Inn owner Ruth Wakefield to thank for the delicious treat!

In the 1930s, she was baking cookies for her guests when she decided to alter the recipe using small pieces of a Nestle chocolate bar.

The Toll House cookie recipe was a hit and was eventually bought by - you guessed it - Nestle.

So where does the beer come in? Well, International Beer Day happened to land on August 4 this year. IBD takes place annually on the first Friday in August.

International Beer Day is a global celebration of beer, taking place in pubs, breweries, and backyards all over the world.

It's a day for beer lovers everywhere to rejoice in its greatness!

So whether you're celebrating chocolate chip cookies, beer, or both, August 4 is definitely the day to indulge a little.

