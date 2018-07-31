August Starts Tomorrow!

Hard to believe today is the last day of July! July was a weird month with hot and humid conditions to start and cool conditions to end impacting averages. In fact, July was an average month as the 38th wettest with 4.88" of rain and 57th coolest on record with an average temp of 75°.

Now we enter August where we lose about and hour and a half of daylight and see average highs drop from 85° to 82°. It is a wetter month, but really signals are swing into fall and football season.