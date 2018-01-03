August date set for Stanley Liggins' third trial

The third trial date has been announced for an Illinois man charged with the 1990 killing of a 9-year-old girl in Iowa. The trial of Stanley Liggins was scheduled to begin May 22, 2017, but his new attorneys asked a judge for more time to acquaint themselves with the case.

A status hearing was held on Jan. 3, 2018 and a new trial date has been set for August 28, 2018 at 9 a.m. The trial will be held in Black Hawk County at the courthouse in Waterloo, Iowa. Hearings on any motions filed before May 18, 2018 will be held in Scott county beginning May 22, 2018.

Juries have twice convicted Liggins in the death of Jennifer Lewis, who disappeared from her Rock Island, Ill. neighborhood. Her body was found near a Davenport elementary school.

The Iowa Supreme Court overturned Liggins' 1993 conviction. In November 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals vacated Liggins' second conviction.