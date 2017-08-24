Augustana College brings in record number of first year students

With colleges in our area starting their fall semester this week, Augustana college is off to a strong start. 750 freshman enrolled this year, making it the biggest freshman class the college has ever seen.

The small liberal arts school, which has a total enrollment of 2,500, averages between 575 and 650 first year students.

Augustana says the increase is due to more international and out-of-state students. Not only does that help the school, it's also an economic boost for the quad city area.

"The more students that we have here as we think about, is they're going shopping, they're getting involved in local community organizations, they're dining out, it really does add a unique and additional diversity into our area as well," said Executive Director of Admissions, Karen Dahlstrom.

But while an increase in student population helps, representatives say local colleges like Augustana also do a great job of getting students to stay in the area after they graduate. Through internships and job shadowing, it engages students to stay into the community.

"We're a small college but were located in a mid-sized metropolitan area, the opportunities that are afforded to our students because we are located in the quad cities are vast," Dahlstrom said.