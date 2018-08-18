UPDATE: Lockdown has been lifted at Augustana College, one person shot near the college

UPDATE 8:42 p.m.: Rock Island Police said one person was shot at Lincoln Park just before 7:30 Saturday night. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police did find shell casings in the area. TV6 has several crews working this story and will update this story as we get more information.

UPDATE 8/18/18: The lockdown has been lifted. Details are limited right now.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ORIGINAL STORY: Augustana's Chief of Police Mark Beckwith confirmed with TV-6 that Augustana College is currently on a lockdown. According to an alert the college sent out provided to us by a viewer, there was a report of shots fired at Lincoln Park. Students are told to stay indoors until an "all clear" is given.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.