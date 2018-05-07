Augustana College plans to fight the 'brain drain' in the Quad Cities

Graduation is around the corner and many Augustana College students will leave the Quad Cities to pursue their careers, which is called a "brain drain."

Augustana College's President, Steven Bahls, says the college is trying to retain grads and strengthen the Quad Cities.

"Studies show that the most vibrant communities are communities where young people stay after college," said Bahls.

About ten percent of the school's class of 2017 stayed in the QCA after graduation and Bahls says the goal is to increase the number by about 50 percent.

"The key to keeping recent graduates in the Quad Cities are really two-fold. First of all having great jobs in the quad cities and there are great jobs being created here. And then secondly, for the Quad Cities to be friendly -- A cool, creative, connected, some place where you want to live," he said.

Mollie Magee, a senior at Augustana, will return home after graduation, but says post-graduation plans vary for everyone and depend on people's majors.

"We have a bunch of friends that are going to Trinity Nursing School. We have some friends that are staying in the area to do internships based in many different degrees. We have some business friends that are staying here, so I think it really just kind of depends on what you're looking for and what opportunities kind of come your way," said Magee.

Students say the school's CORE office, which stands for "Careers, Opportunities, Research, and Exploration" does a good job of helping students with resumes, mock interviews, and post-graduation plans.