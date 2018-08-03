Augustana College students and faculty partner with Davenport, Geneseo, Morrison and Rock Island

Augustana College’s Sustainable Working Landscapes Initiative (SWLI) has expanded its program and will partner with the cities of Davenport, Geneseo, Morrison and Rock Island.

Augustana students and faculty will be conducting research and creating solutions for real-life challenges facing each city. This is the third year the college has partnered with local communities.

. “The partnership is a win-win for all those involved. It creates learning experiences for students while sharing Augustana’s most valuable assets, its students and faculty, with our local communities to help tackle the challenges facing them.” said Dr. Michael Reisner, director of the college's Upper Mississippi Studies Center.

A sample of these projects includes:

• Developing management recommendations for restoring portions of city parks into “natural areas” to enhance the resilience of the parks, enhance park use, and reduce long term maintenance and operation costs (Rock Island and Morrison)

• Researching best practices to reduce damage from flooding (Geneseo)

• Completing a greenhouse gas emissions inventory (Davenport)

• Conducting a workforce and business diversity study to assess the number of minority-owned contractors in the region to establish goals for a minority hiring ordinance (Rock Island)

• Using music, theatre and the arts to bridge diverse communities (Rock Island)