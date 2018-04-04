Augustana College task force works toward a safer campus

The new year sparked the conversation surrounding sexual assault in the Augustana College community.

In January, a student told TV-6 they reported an off-campus assault to the Rock Island Police Dept.

After an outcry from students, which later involved demonstrations, the college's administration decided to form a task force.

The group is composed of faculty, administration and four students. The task force has numerous goals, including picking a law firm to examine the school's Title IX policy and making recommendations to committees.

"But it's important work and we're moving along with it," said Chair of the task force, Jennifer Popple.

Popple works in the Theater and Women's and Gender Studies Departments at the school, but she's also been one of the people meeting weekly.

"We are doing this because we want to make Augustana the safest most positive experience for everybody," said Popple.

It's been five weeks since the group's first meeting. So far, the task force has picked a law firm, Husch-Blackwell, to start looking at the school's policies. Popple describes this phase has a time when they are gathering information that could lead to potential change.

Students told TV-6 earlier this year that they desired more transparency from the administration. The task force has been working to communicate to students and the public online and through email. Popple has been posting updates that are sent out to campus and added to a section of Augustana's website.

"It's a very clean cut way for everybody to see in one place what everybody is doing in terms of these efforts, because it's not just the task force it's other groups, other individuals," said Popple.

In addition, one of the groups working for change is the Greek Council.

"I've been working on having bystander intervention for the new members that are going into Greek life and active," said Greek Council President Montse Ricossa.

Ricossa told TV-6 this is something she's hoping to carry into next year and even beyond.

"I had a conversation prior to spring break just with the fraternities, being the Fraternity VP, we just conversed about how to make social events more safe within our campus," said Fraternity VP, Joel Nelson.

The council also recommended that each chapter make changes to their constitution.

"I'm actually the president of my fraternity, Delta Omega Nu, and we put in two new amendments where we have zero tolerance policies for sexual assault," said Nelson.

Nelson also said they added an amendment regarding date rape drugs that's also zero tolerance.

Together the Greek leaders are hoping to help the bigger picture.

"I think together all of these big things will come together in order to make Augustana College a safer community," said Ricossa.

The next step for the task force involves gathering more information from students and the college's community.

The task force is working on an anonymous survey that will be sent out to campus. The date for that survey to sent has not been announced.

This week is also the deadline for applications to join the student advisory committee. The task force will pick a group of 20 students to join the group this year and into next.

Those applications were sent out through email on March 29 and are due by 5 p.m. on April 5.

Popple said the task force expects the law firm's review by May 1 of this year.