Augustana College to conduct emergency drill on campus Thursday

If you notice more police and emergency vehicles near Augustana college on Thursday, it may be because of a drill.

Augustana College will be conducting an emergency drill on campus on Thursday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The college is partnering with the Rock Island Police Department.

They will be carrying out a hostage scenario to test the campus and city's preparedness.

For nearly 10 years, Augustana has been carrying out these drills because of the vision and leadership of Dean of Students Dr. Evelyn Campbell. She announced she is retiring at the end of the school year and the emphasis on safety is one of many parting gifts she has given the college.