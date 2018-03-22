Augustana President Steve Bahls agrees to contract renewal through 2021

The Augustana College Board of Trustees and President Steve Bahls have agreed to extend his presidency through 2021. President Bahls has been with the college since 2003 and is the third-longest serving president since President Gustav Andreen, who served for 35 years, and also the third-longest serving president of the 26 ELCA Colleges.

“On behalf of the Augustana College Board of Trustees, we are pleased that Steve will be leading the college for another three years,” said board chair John Murabito. “Steve has been an outstanding President for 15 years and in the years to come, the college will require the ongoing visionary leadership that Steve brings. I have every confidence that he will continue building upon his existing legacy of excellency and service to Augustana College.”

"I am pleased to have the opportunity to continue to serve the Augustana and Quad Cities communities. In the coming years, we hope to substantially build the Augustana College endowment, continue to attract and retain outstanding faculty, and advance our programming for the benefit of this and future generations of Augustana students,” said President Bahls. “But most importantly, I could not turn down the chance to work with our wonderful students for another three years.”

President Bahls received his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and graduated with his J.D. from Northwestern University School of Law. Prior to being appointed at Augustana, he was a dean at the Capital University Law School in Columbus, Ohio.

