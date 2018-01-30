Augustana addresses sexual assault resources with students

The "me too" movement sweeping the nation is here at home, as well.

In the wake of a reported sexual assault happening off-campus to an Augustana student, many on-campus have concerns.

Dr. Wendy Hilton-Morrow has many titles at Augustana College, including a Title IX Coordinator. Title IX is a federal law that includes rules on handling sexual assaults on college campuses. Hilton-Morrow says while administrators cannot comment on the recent investigation into a sexual assault, administrators understand why students are frustrated.

“It can be difficult when students hear that there's been a report and part of that frustration comes from the fact that because of legal reasons, because of the need not to compromise a police investigation, sometimes there's only so much information that we're able to share right away.”

TV-6 confirmed with Rock Island police that there is an investigation into a sexual assault, but police could not release any more details because the investigation is still open.

Monday night, Augustana College held a forum for students to discuss Title IX and what resources are available to students.

“We also though have increased our counseling hours that are available through our relationship with SafePath, we also have counseling on campus students have access to, of course if students want to make a report they can come to any Title IX coordinator,” says Hilton-Morrow.

Hilton-Morrow says she understands sexual assault is a national topic right now and says it’s normal for students to be concerned about how the institution handles these types of cases.

“At this time with everything happening nationally, I think it's loud and clear that institutions need to make sure that they're in conversation with their students, because our students see what's happening all over the country and they want to feel safe and secure.”

Hilton-Morrow says Augustana plans to continue discussing sexual assault with organizations online and hopes to continue the conversation with all students.

If you are the victim of sexual assault there are local resources available. Family Resources has a 24-hour crisis line for Illinois: (309) 797.1777 and Iowa Quad Cities: (563) 326.9191.

Augustana also has an anonymous hotline you can call. (866)-943-5787.

