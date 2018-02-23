Augustana advances to CCIW championship with semifinal win over Wheaton

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) Augustana avenged an earlier season home loss to Wheaton with a 72-64 win Friday night in the CCIW tournament semifinals.
The Vikings will play North Central Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Carver Center for the championship.

 