ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) Augustana avenged an earlier season home loss to Wheaton with a 72-64 win Friday night in the CCIW tournament semifinals.
The Vikings will play North Central Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Carver Center for the championship.
Augustana advances to CCIW championship with semifinal win over Wheaton
By Andrew Ward |
Posted: Fri 11:50 PM, Feb 23, 2018
