Augustana bounces back with 88-79 win against Illinois Wesleyan

By  | 
Posted:

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) Augustana avenged a loss to Illinois Wesleyan earlier in the season with a 88-79 victory Wednesday night at the Carver Center.
Nolan Ebel and Dylan Sortillo each scored 21 points to pace the Vikings. Watch the highlights in the video player.

 