ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) Augustana avenged a loss to Illinois Wesleyan earlier in the season with a 88-79 victory Wednesday night at the Carver Center.
Nolan Ebel and Dylan Sortillo each scored 21 points to pace the Vikings. Watch the highlights in the video player.
Augustana bounces back with 88-79 win against Illinois Wesleyan
By Andrew Ward |
Posted: Wed 10:50 PM, Jan 31, 2018
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) Augustana avenged a loss to Illinois Wesleyan earlier in the season with a 88-79 victory Wednesday night at the Carver Center.