Augustana honors longtime track, cross country coach

Saturday, hundreds showed up to Olsen's retirement part at Augustana's Carver Center.
Olsen said during the event, he was overwhelmed with joy.
By Andrew Ward |
Updated: Sat 11:25 PM, May 12, 2018
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) Paul Olsen has coached Augustana track and field and cross country for 53 seasons. He will retire after this season.