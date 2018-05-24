Augustana releases findings by third-party law firm on Title IX Policy

An email was sent to Augustana students and staff detailing the findings by the third-party law firm hired by the Task Force on Sexual Assault Response and Prevention

"In general, we conclude that Augustana has drafted and implemented a student-focused Title IX Policy on Sex Discrimination and Sexual Violence and related Police Against Sex Discrimination, including Sexual Harassment and Sexual Misconduct, and Other Interpersonal Misconduct with the intention of preventing sexual misconduct and addressing reports of sexual misconduct. Augustana should be commended for its efforts to prevent and redress sexual misconduct. Broadly speaking, the College has implemented a robust policy to address all forms of sex discrimination, including sexual violence."

The Task force acknowledged that there is still work to be done, providing several recommendations which have been endorsed by President Bahls. This list includes things that can begin this summer and into the fall term.

Here are some of those initial recommendations:

1) Internal work should be done to see how implementation impacts those the policy intends to serve.

2) Internal analysis on culture and climate should also be undertaken, asking the questions: Where are our weak points? Areas of improvement? Places where a culture that fosters misconduct and violence need to be dismantled?

3) Build capacity to focus on education and foundation work, for example, hiring a director of student wellness.

4) Ongoing assessment for improvement, in partnership with the Sexual Health and Violence Prevention coordinator.

5) Transparency and communication - creating more frequent and/or student-centric summaries, including, but not limited to, updates to the Title IX web page.

6) Foster student leadership and involvement, enabling and promoting student involvement in the response and prevention of sexual misconduct.