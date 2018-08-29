Augustana senior creates ride sharing app for college shuttle bus

Students at Augustana College will soon be able to catch rides on their campus shuttle bus via an app being created.

Augustana College senior Kyle Workman got tired of having to wait for his college shuttle service.

“It was a hassle before just having to call them and wait for them and not knowing when they'd get there exactly,” said Workman, creator of ACES.

So he decided to do something about it. Last semester, he and a group of seniors started working on a ride sharing app called ACES. The app will work in conjunction with the campus shuttle, so instead of having to call for a ride, students can request for one. Workman says the service will work like a ride sharing app.

“They will be able to sign in with their Augustana email, once they sign in with their email. It will show this map screen where they can select locations for starting and ending their ride,” said Workman. “They can also select the number of riders down here with this little drop down box. Once they do that, they can press request ride and it will send a ride to the dispatcher,”

The downloadable app will be available for apple and android users. Workman says with the college being so big, his goal is to make it easier for students to get to where they are going.

“Allowing students to not have to wait as long for the ACES ride and getting notified when the ACES ride arrives at their destination,” said Workman.

An idea that started as a class project is now benefiting the entire college.

