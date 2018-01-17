Augustana students discuss Me Too movement

From social media to the red carpet, a conversation about sexual misconduct has unfolded over several months across the country, including right here in the QCA.

“A lot of people are more open, and professors are more willing to talk about it, student conversations are more willing to talk about it, and it's not this awkward topic anymore,” said Jacqualyn Kopala.

The Augustana first year says the movement just recently pushed her to share her own story.

“For someone who's been abused before it was very hard to come out to both of my parents, so having this was kind of a relief seeing other people that I knew and people that I really didn't know being a victim too, and I also got a lot of support when I did post my story throughout family and relatives,” Kopala said.

Now she and other students are looking towards what is next.

“I just wanted more insight into what can be done both legally and culturally,” said Sophie Bolanso.

The Junior says she wants to be ready for any challenges she might face in her future workplace.

“We are going into the workforce soon and we are going into situations where we are not in power, and you know, it’s very likely or possible that something similar could happen to anyone of like my friends, myself, my peers,” Bolanso said.

Dr. Wendy Hilton-Morrow says this is exactly why the school decided to offer this presentation.

“What we talked about is we need to be idealists [in college] and recognize what is it that we stand for, what do we think is right, how should people behave in these circumstances,” the Associate Dean of the College said. “But then we also asked them to recognize that it's a lot more complicated than that when you actually do get out there in the workforce.”

Hilton-Morrow says this is not just a conversation for college students. She says parents who might want to talk to their kids can use a TV show or video game to talk about gender norms and sexual behavior.

If you are the victim of sexual assault there are local resources available. Family Resources has a 24-hour crisis line for Illinois: (309) 797.1777 and Iowa Quad Cities: (563) 326.9191.