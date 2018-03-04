Augustana to host sectional in NCAA Tournament

The NCAA announced sectional pairings for the NCAA D-III Tournament Sunday, and Augustana will host once again this upcoming weekend.

Fresh off a 95-83 second-round win against Hope Saturday, the Vikings will play John Carroll at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Carver Center in Rock Island.

At 5:30 p.m., Emory will take on Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the other Sweet 16 matchup.

The winners will play Saturday night at 7 p.m. with a berth to the Final Four in Salem, Va., the weekend of March 16-17.