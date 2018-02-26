Augustana to host first round of NCAA tournament

CCIW tournament and regular season champions Augustana found out Monday that it will host the first round of the Division-III NCAA tournament this weekend.



.@Augustana_Hoops will host their first round game against Greenville. Full reaction tonight at 6 on @kwqcnews! pic.twitter.com/BbCcCDEBhy — Andrew Ward (@_andrewward) February 26, 2018

The Vikings (22-5) will play Greenville Friday night at 7:30 p.m. from the Carver Center in Rock Island.The other matchup hosted by Augustana College will be Hope vs. Augsburg.The Vikings are hoping for another trip to the Final Four in Virginia this season, after finishing second in the nation a year ago.