Augustana to host first round of NCAA tournament

Updated: Mon 1:42 PM, Feb 26, 2018

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) CCIW tournament and regular season champions Augustana found out Monday that it will host the first round of the Division-III NCAA tournament this weekend.



The Vikings (22-5) will play Greenville Friday night at 7:30 p.m. from the Carver Center in Rock Island.
The other matchup hosted by Augustana College will be Hope vs. Augsburg.
The Vikings are hoping for another trip to the Final Four in Virginia this season, after finishing second in the nation a year ago.

 