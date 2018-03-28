Augustana's Carver Strength Center to receive $300,000 facelift

Augustana College announced its Carver Strength Center will receive a $300,000 facelift this summer.

It will be the first renovation for the center since it opened in 2004.

"The current space needs a complete overhaul to put our athletic programs in the best position possible in the highly competitive College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin," said Mike Zapolski, Augustana's athletic director, in a statement Wednesday. "This is an area that gets constant use from our athletic teams and the improvements are much-needed and will be put to good use."

Augustana now has 25 varsity sports, which more than 200 student-athletes compete in.

Included in the plans are new weight apparatus throughout the entire room, weight room specific flooring, rearrangement of the layout to accommodate the athletes and space for warm up/cool down and agility training.

No time table for construction has been determined as of now.