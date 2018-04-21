Austin Powers Star Verne Troyer dies at age 49

Verne Troyer, best known for his role as "Mini Me" in Austin Powers has died, according to a post on his Instagram Saturday Afternoon. He was 49-years-old.

The post says, in part...

"Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday."

"Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help."