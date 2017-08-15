Author says Monday eclipse signals end of world

Author and Christian numerologist David Meade is again predicting that the end of the world is near.

Meade, author of “Planet X – The 2017 Arrival”, contends the planet Nibiru, a.k.a. Planet X, will crash into Earth on September 23 - and that the eclipse on Monday signals the beginning of that apocalyptic event.

Meade, who has incorrectly predicted the end of the world several times in the past 15 years, does not offer any scientific proof.

NASA has said the theory is an “internet hoax,” and scientists say a planet Nibiru does not even exist.

Still, internet sites detailing the theory have attracted hundreds of thousands of followers.

Meade and other conspiracy theorists say that Bible passages and the pending solar eclipse support their claim that the end is finally near.

For example, Meade cites Old Testament scripture from Isaiah 13:9-10: " See, the day of the LORD is coming --a cruel day, with wrath and fierce anger-- to make the land desolate and destroy the sinners within it.

The stars of heaven and their constellations will not show their light. The rising sun will be darkened and the moon will not give its light.”

NASA points out the planet Nibiru was also invoked by conspiracy theorists leading up to Mayan calendar doomsday of 2012, but no apocalypse occurred then.