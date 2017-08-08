Authorities ID Iowa man who died in grain bin accident

Authorities have released the name of a man who died in a north Waterloo grain bin accident.



He's been identified as 68-year-old Rand Renner, who lived in Waverly.



Rescue crews were sent to the East Central Iowa Co-Op elevator about 11:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a worker who was trapped in soybeans. Firefighters cut holes in the bin, and co-op employees used a vacuum to drain the bin as emergency crews entered to reach Renner.