Authorities in Erie prepare for potential flooding threat

Officials in Whiteside County are bracing for yet another chance of severe flooding. Wednesday, an ice jam in Prophetstown led to flooded homes and roadways, requiring water rescues from two different homes. Authorities now fear the ice jam could flow into Erie sometime in the near future. Although the timing of this is unpredictable, crews are taking necessary precautions. Lieutenant Jon Booker with the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office said there are a lot of unknowns.

"Not knowing when it's going to break and what damage it's going to cause and that's our concern right now."

In Erie, officials are busy making sand bags to distribute, if needed. Booker said the fire department also has a rescue boat on standby should water levels rise. Officials want to assure citizens that they will communicate if evacuations are needed.

"The problem is we just don't know when the water is going to break and it's hard to stay ahead of it," Booker said. "It's just hour to hour sometimes and the water comes up so quickly."