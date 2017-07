The Rock Island County Coroner has confirmed a death investigation of a child in Silvis, Illinois Tuesday evening.

County Coroner Brian Gustafson said his office, along with Rock Island County and the Silvis Police Department are performing the investigation.

The scene at 11th Street was filled with multiple police personnel and a KWQC photographer witnessed a car being towed.

This is a developing story. We'll have updates on-air and online as they become available.