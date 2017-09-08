Authorities investigating three homicides in northern Illinois

Authorities say the deaths of three people found in a northern Illinois home are being investigated as homicides.

Joliet police Chief Brian Benton says the victims appear to have been shot to death.

The Will County Coroner's Office on Friday identified the victims as 22-year-old Anthony M. McGee of West Chicago; 22-year-old Gabriella M. Rueda of West Chicago and 22-year-old Emmanuel Hernandez-Arroyo of Plainfield. Authorities say don't believe the killings are a random act.

Benton said several people were at the home Wednesday night for a party. He could not say whether the victims lived in the home, were related or were partygoers. But all three victims were found inside the home in the same room and there were no signs of a break-in.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the deaths to contact police.

