Authorities looking for details on person possibly connected to Wilson disappearance

Authorities are asking for more information on a person who could be connected to the disappearance of a La Porte City teen.

Jake Wilson, 16, is on the autism spectrum and first went missing the evening of ‪April 7,‬ in La Porte City. His family said he was walking to nearby Wolf Creek.

During a Saturday morning briefing, Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson said authorities were looking for any information on a person who was spotted walking in the area Commercial Street and Bishop Road, around 8:30 p.m. the night Wilson was last seen.

Thompson said authorities were making the request for info following a tip that had come in overnight. Specifically, law enforcement was looking for a description of the person and what direction they were headed.

The tip line, 319-342-2232.

Thompson went on to say he was “rather frustrated” by the low response to the FBI webpage created to upload photos and videos from April 7. Investigators announced the collection page Friday morning and hoped a camera used last Saturday might have caught something that would help in the search.

“This is very seriously a demand, now,” said Thompson. “If you were here and have that kind of media, we need that stuff uploaded. We know that there were events going on in town. We know we had a reunion, we know we had a bike ride.”

Authorities were also on the water again, Saturday, continuing the work of the two days prior. Dive teams had been searching a winding, near six-mile, portion of Wolf Creek from the Cedar River back to La Porte City.

Crews have marked logjams and then broken the river debris apart. They’re also utilizing a new, more versatile sonar system to search for Wilson in the water.

La Porte City Police Chief Chris Brecher said as of 11:45 a.m. authorities were planning to keep working, despite the less than ideal weather conditions— chilly temps, high winds, and rain.

“It hasn’t pulled us out of the water yet,” said Brecher. “I don’t think too many people are happy about it that are out and about. But, they’re trucking through it and doing well.“

Brecher said officials were keeping a close eye on the weather, watching for lighting and other severe conditions.

He said the rain hadn’t slowed the team down. They had completed three miles of Wolf Creek, Friday and hoped to finish the remaining three, Saturday.

In a statement, Wilson’s family said they appreciated the “outpouring of love and support” they had experienced over the past week during an “impossibly difficult time.”

“We love Jake,” the statement read. “We want him to be home with us.”

FULL WILSON FAMILY STATEMENT:

We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have experienced over the past week during this impossibly difficult time for our family. We love Jake and we want him to be home with us.

We would like to share a little bit about Jake. Jake may act like a typical teenager, but he has struggled from the difficulties of mild intellectual disorder, which he has had since birth. As he grew up he displayed odd behaviors that were similar to that of Autism. Even with these challenges, Jake perseveres through the support of family, friends, and the good people of this community. He is able to play sports and even made first place in long jump and second place in softball with the Special Olympics. Jake loves music and performing in choir. The one thing Jake loves to do and dominates at is playing his X-Box just like any other teenager. I am sure most parents can relate to this.