Authorities to release test results on Wolf Creek remains Wednesday afternoon

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office will release results on Wednesday afternoon of tests performed on remains found in Wolf Creek two weeks ago.

Sheriff Tony Thompson announced on August 17 that people kayaking on Wolf Creek had found remains two days prior.

While Thompson said they believed the remains are those of Jake Wilson, he said further testing needed to be done to be sure.

Jake Wilson, 16, was last seen leaving his home the night of April 7 to walk to Wolf Creek.

The press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday at the La Porte City Fire Station.