Autism Awareness Month: seeing beyond the disability

From their humor to intelligence, and their big hearts. These are just some of the unique things about people with autism and in honor of Autism Awareness Month. One Clinton High School teacher has a message to share about these unique men and women in the community.

Inside of Mr. Carbajal's classroom, it's all about trying and the students are always focused and ready to learn. The lessons are more than adding numbers together, but rather how they can use the skills to succeed.

“I don't want to enable them, I want them to be able to succeed on their own,” said Andrew Carbajal, Special Education Teacher at Clinton High School.

Just like life mistakes can be made and erased. Those are the lessons Mr. Carbajal wants to instill in these students.

“Stop relying on parents and workers and relying on themselves and being as independent as possible,” said Carbajal.

Sometimes not everyone sees these students as being capable or independent, but they know they are one of a kind and see everyone the same.

“Everyone is unique,” says Kadeen Ottens, a student at Clinton High School.

Unique they are despite them having autism, which they don't see as a downfall because lacking something doesn't mean you give up on your dreams.

“I also really like dinosaurs and have an interest in paleontology,” said Ottens.

It's students like Kaden Ottens that inspire Mr. Carbajal to keep going and they are the reasons why he continues to advocate and bring awareness to autism.

“They have the biggest hearts too, they would give you the shirt off their back to help you out,” says Mr. Carbajal.

He hopes others can see them for who they are because as human we all deserve to be treated with respect.

Experts say autism now affects 1 in 68 children.